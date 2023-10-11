Is Carla Gugino Married or Single? Meet Her Longtime Partner Sebastian Gutierrez

Carla Gugino is the star of Netflix’s new limited series The Fall of the House of Usher and fans might be curious to know more about her!

The 52-year-old actress is best known for roles in movies like Spy Kids, Night at the Museum, Sucker Punch, Watchmen, and Gerald’s Game.

The Fall of the House of Usher is created by Mike Flanagan and Carla previously starred in his shows The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

So, is Carla single? Or does she have someone in her life?

Keep reading to find out more…

Carla has been in a relationship with filmmaker Sebastian Gutierrez since 1996 and they’ve worked together on many projects, including Judas Kiss, Elektra Luxx, and the recent Cinemax series Jett.

But no, Carla doesn’t have a husband as they’ve never tied the knot. Back in 2009, she talked about why she’s never married Sebastian.

“[Marriage] isn’t important for us. We like being boyfriend and girlfriend; there’s something sexy and fun about that,” she told Women’s Health. “We’re very much about, ‘There’s nothing holding us here other than our desire to be together.’”

Browse through the gallery for lots of photos of Carla Gugino and Sebastian Gutierrez from over the years…