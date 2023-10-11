'Star Trek: Prodigy' Finds New Streaming Home After Paramount+ Cancelation

Exciting news for fans of the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy!

The show first debuted on Paramount+ in October 2021 and was the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. It also aired on Nickelodeon in summer 2022.

After renewing the show in November 2021 for a second season, a year and a half later, it was announced that Paramount+ was scrapping the new season and removing the first from it’s library.

Now, the show has found a new streaming home, marking the first new Star Trek series to be outside of the universe’s Paramount+ home!

Star Trek: Prodigy is heading to Netflix, Variety reports.

The first season is set to debut on the streamer later this year, with the second season premiering in 2024!

“Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together,” series co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a joint statement, via Twitter/X. “We set out to inspire you but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.”

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

The series stars the voices of Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk; Brett Gray as Dal; Angus Imrie as Zero; Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog; Ella Purnell as Gwyn; Dee Bradley Baker as Murf; and Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Captain Janeway.

