Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals If She & Will Smith Are In an Open Relationship & If They Ever Cheated

Jada Pinkett Smith is on a roll today revealing more and more information about her personal life.

While the 52-year-old actress and Red Table Talk host has been promoting her new book “Worthy,” out on October 17, she’s also been divulging some bombshells about her personal life, including her secret, 7-year separation from Will Smith, as well as her reveal about Chris Rock.

Now, she’s speaking to the rumors that her and Will have been in an open marriage, where those rumors seem to originate from, and more.

