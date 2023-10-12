Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Want to Continue Private Mediation in Their Divorce Proceedings

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly looking to keep their divorce in mediation and not in a trial setting.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress recently came to a temporary custody agreement, including their holiday custody schedule for their two daughters. The agreement came about in a multi-day, private mediation.

They share two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Now, court documents are revealing more.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to The Blast, Joe and Sophie have “agreed to mediate in private following their successful child custody agreement in New York.”

They have divorce cases in both Miami and the UK, but are said to be dropping the Miami case as of right now and continue solving their issues in private mediation. They could always bring the case back to the Miami court system should that be required. If the trial were to commence, all documents and issues addressed in court are made public, so mediation is the choice if privacy is desired.

The Blast reports that Joe “will file a notice of dismissal for claims related to parenting” in the Miami court system.

Find out the terms of their full custody agreement and read the former couple’s joint statement.