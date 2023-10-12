Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 2:51 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Want to Continue Private Mediation in Their Divorce Proceedings

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Want to Continue Private Mediation in Their Divorce Proceedings

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly looking to keep their divorce in mediation and not in a trial setting.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress recently came to a temporary custody agreement, including their holiday custody schedule for their two daughters. The agreement came about in a multi-day, private mediation.

They share two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Now, court documents are revealing more.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to The Blast, Joe and Sophie have “agreed to mediate in private following their successful child custody agreement in New York.”

They have divorce cases in both Miami and the UK, but are said to be dropping the Miami case as of right now and continue solving their issues in private mediation. They could always bring the case back to the Miami court system should that be required. If the trial were to commence, all documents and issues addressed in court are made public, so mediation is the choice if privacy is desired.

The Blast reports that Joe “will file a notice of dismissal for claims related to parenting” in the Miami court system.

Find out the terms of their full custody agreement and read the former couple’s joint statement.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr