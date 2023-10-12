Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Pose as a Couple in First Image for Rom-Com 'Anyone But You'!

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are appearing in a first-look image for their upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You!

The snapshot released on Thursday (October 12) depicts Sydney‘s character standing in the back of a truck with Glen standing on the ground beside her. The two actors both sport fancy wedding attire in the image.

The rom-com promises to be a fun watch, as its official synopsis reads: “In the comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold — until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do – pretend to be a couple.”

Directed by Will Gluck, Anyone But You additionally stars Alexandra Shipp, GaT, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

The movie releases in theaters on December 15.

Back in May, Sydney Sweeney opened up about starring alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You, and much more!

Sydney also addressed all the romance rumors that circulated from their steamy set photos!

Check out the full image from Anyone But You below…