Hallmark Actor Benjamin Ayres' Hottest Shirtless Photos Revealed!

Benjamin Ayres is the star of this weekend’s brand new Hallmark Channel original movie and we found some shirtless photos of him that you’ll definitely want to see!

The 46-year-old actor has been a staple of the Hallmark Channel for years, starring in previous films like Falling for Vermont and A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas.

Now, Benjamin is starring alongside Rachel Boston in the new film Field Day, which airs on the network on Saturday (October 14) at 8pm.

You might also recognize Benjamin from his work in the CTV/NBC medical drama series Saving Hope and from his guest starring roles on The Good Doctor and The CW’s Burden of Truth.

Head inside to see the hot shirtless photos…

Benjamin is one of those guys who seems to be getting hotter with age and he’s not afraid to show off his fit physique on Instagram. Check out some of his hot pics below!