Suzanne Somers Dead - 'Three's Company' Actress Dies at 76

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands & Join Stars at 'SNL' After Party - See Every Photo

Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' Setlist Revealed After Opening Night - See It, Photos & Videos Here!

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Sun, 15 October 2023 at 7:14 pm

First Looks Revealed at Gods & More In 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' TV Series - See the Pics!

First Looks Revealed at Gods & More In 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' TV Series - See the Pics!

Disney+ has unveiled some brand new stills from the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians television series!

The upcoming adaptation is set to debut in December with the first two episodes.

On Sunday (October 15), the series had a panel at New York Comic-Con, where fans got to see sneak peek clips and a surprise appearance from author Rick Riordan and his wife Rebecca, who both serve as executive producers!

During the event, fans also got to see the first look at many of the guest stars in the series, including the gods, like Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, the late Lance Reddick as Zeus and more.

Check out the pics and more inside…

Also featured in the stills are young actors Charlie Bushnell and Dior Goodjohn, as well as Jessica Parker Kennedy, Megan Mullally, Adam Copeland, Virginia Kull, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Suzanne Cryer and Timothy Omundson.

ICYMI: Get the scoop on all of the characters, and who plays who in the series!

Watch the latest teaser trailer HERE!

Browse through the gallery to see the latest photos of the guest star cast…
