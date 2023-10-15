First Looks Revealed at Gods & More In 'Percy Jackson & The Olympians' TV Series - See the Pics!

Disney+ has unveiled some brand new stills from the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians television series!

The upcoming adaptation is set to debut in December with the first two episodes.

On Sunday (October 15), the series had a panel at New York Comic-Con, where fans got to see sneak peek clips and a surprise appearance from author Rick Riordan and his wife Rebecca, who both serve as executive producers!

During the event, fans also got to see the first look at many of the guest stars in the series, including the gods, like Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, the late Lance Reddick as Zeus and more.

Also featured in the stills are young actors Charlie Bushnell and Dior Goodjohn, as well as Jessica Parker Kennedy, Megan Mullally, Adam Copeland, Virginia Kull, Jay Duplass, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Timm Sharp, Suzanne Cryer and Timothy Omundson.

