Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Host Special Screening of 'The Smell of Money' in Santa Monica

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are making a rare public appearance together!

The longtime couple hosted a special screening of the new documentary The Smell of Money on Saturday evening (October 14) at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Santa Monica, Calif.

The documentary’s director Shawn Bannon, writer Jamie Berger, and producer Michelle Cho were also in attendance.

Here’s the synopsis for the documentary: “A century after her grandfather claimed his freedom from slavery, Elsie Herring and her community fight for the right to clean air, water, and the life they were promised. The Smell of Money is the true story of everyday people versus corporate titans, in a battle with life or death consequences.”

In an interview from earlier this year, Rooney, 38, talked about raising son River, 3, in a “creative household” with Joaquin, 48.

The Smell of Money is out in select theaters now.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara at the screening…