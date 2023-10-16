Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Tupac Shakur Had Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her late friend.

The 52-year-old actress, who has a new memoir out called Worthy, who has been public about living with alopecia, and she says Tupac Shakur had it too.

Jada said the legendary rapper also had alopecia in People‘s new cover story.

“I don’t think Tupac ever talked about the alopecia he suffered from,” she says of the revelation.

The autoimmune disease that causes unpredictable hair loss. She first spoke about her diagnosis with alopecia in 2018.

Tupac apparently experienced similar hair loss symptoms to Jada, and she says it began for the late rapper around 1991, when he was arrested for jaywalking by the Oakland Police Department in California.

“After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair. And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine,” he recalled.

“I don’t think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head. But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn’t — he just wouldn’t talk about it,” she continued.

“I’m sure if [Shakur] were alive today, he would” speak about his condition publicly, she added.

The condition affects as many as 6.7 million people in the U.S. alone, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

“I’m glad that I’ve had the opportunity and we’ll continue to have the opportunity to talk about how alopecia affects me. And I’m just hoping that it’ll give people the freedom to talk about how and just not have shame around it and not to have such a stigma. And there’s a lot of shame around alopecia,” she added.

