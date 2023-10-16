Tyler Posey & Phem's Wedding - New Details Revealed, Including 1 Touching Must-Have, Their First Dance Song & More

New details are emerging after Tyler Posey and Phem said “I do” over the weekend.

The 31-year-old Teen Wolf actor and 28-year-old musician tied the knot in front of the likes of Bella Thorne, Avril Lavigne and Ally Brooke on Saturday (October 14) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The newlyweds opened up about their special day in a new interview, which was accompanied by so many photos!

Read more about Tyler Posey and Phem’s wedding…

In a profile for People, Tyler and Phem explained that they kept the guestlist tight and only had “people we love there.” That did include “lots of Wolf friends,” of course.

They listed “good music, good food, lots of dancing and at least ONE Blink-182 song” as wedding must-haves. However, another touching one was that they have a photo of Tyler‘s mom Cyndi Garcia at the wedding. She sadly passed away in 2014.

Phem stressed that they made sure to have the picture “so we knew she was present with us.”

Cyndi also inspired the couple’s first dance song – Norah Jones‘ “Come Away with Me.” On the topic of music, the stars noted that some of their more musical guests also performed during the reception.

What’s on the horizon for Tyler and Phem? “Building a life, doing projects, creating art and babies,” they say. But first, “relaxing in paradise” on their honeymoon.

The couple started dating in 2020 and announced their engagement earlier this summer. We saw them out together just a few days before their wedding, and they were headed to a special event.