Mon, 16 October 2023 at 8:12 pm

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith's Kids 'Feel Bad for Their Dad' Amid Mom's Many Revelations (Report)

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith's Kids 'Feel Bad for Their Dad' Amid Mom's Many Revelations (Report)

A new report is shedding light on how Will and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s children feel about their mom’s many revelations about her relationship with their dad.

The Hollywood couple shares two children – Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22. Will is also dad to his 30-year-old son Trey from a previous relationship.

If you were unaware, Jada has dropped a multitude of bombshells about Will in interviews leading up to the release of her forthcoming memoir Worthy

In the aftermath, an insider revealed that Willow and Jaden “feel bad for their dad” about all that has been made public.

Read more about the Smith children’s response to the headlines…

“They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping,” a source told ET. “They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.”

The report noted Will is “trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids.”

“He’s trying not to let any outside noise impact him,” they continued. “Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”

Will shared a public letter for Jada, which he wrote after reading her memoir.

