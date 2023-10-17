Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 3:27 pm

'Seemingly Ranch' Halloween Costume: Sarah Hyland Takes On the Viral Trend in Cute Couple's Pics with Wells Adams!

It’s our first celebrity “Seemingly Ranch” Halloween costume of 2023!

A quick explainer if you didn’t see: When Taylor Swift was in attendance at one of Travis Kelce‘s football games, a fan account reposted a photo of her in her suite. The account, @tswifterastour, shared the photo and wrote, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” The “seemingly ranch” line blew up from there.

Well, now it looks like Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland might be the first celebrity “seemingly ranch” Halloween costume of the year in this cute look with her husband, Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams.

The pair were dressed as ranch and ketchup while kicking off Halloween at Sonic with their new Trick or Treat Blast Desserts! They hit up the Sonic Drive-In Restaurant on Monday (October 16) to take the cute pics in Duarte, Calif.

Browse through the gallery to see the photos, and see if you get any Halloween costume inspo…
Photos: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for SONIC Drive-In
