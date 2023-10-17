Prince William's Friend Shares Thoughts on 'The Crown' Final Season: 'Totally Sickened'

A friend of Prince William does not think he will be pleased by the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, which will reportedly feature the ghost of his mother Princess Diana.

The first half of the season if set to debut on Netflix on November 1 and first look images were just released the other day.

So, what does William think?

Keep reading to find out more…

William‘s friend told The Daily Beast, “It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it.”

“It’s pretty ridiculous at this stage anyway. I think the program has lost the credibility it had in the early years,” the friend added.

The friend was asked if William is upset that Prince Harry has been working with Netflix and the friend said, “William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them.”

Pictured inside: William and his wife Kate Middleton attending the Rugby World Cup quarter final matches on separate days over the weekend in Marseille, France.