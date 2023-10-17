Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 3:13 pm

Prince William's Friend Shares Thoughts on 'The Crown' Final Season: 'Totally Sickened'

Prince William's Friend Shares Thoughts on 'The Crown' Final Season: 'Totally Sickened'

A friend of Prince William does not think he will be pleased by the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, which will reportedly feature the ghost of his mother Princess Diana.

The first half of the season if set to debut on Netflix on November 1 and first look images were just released the other day.

So, what does William think?

Keep reading to find out more…

William‘s friend told The Daily Beast, “It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it.”

“It’s pretty ridiculous at this stage anyway. I think the program has lost the credibility it had in the early years,” the friend added.

The friend was asked if William is upset that Prince Harry has been working with Netflix and the friend said, “William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them.”

Pictured inside: William and his wife Kate Middleton attending the Rugby World Cup quarter final matches on separate days over the weekend in Marseille, France.

Just Jared on Facebook
prince william kate middleton world cup 01
prince william kate middleton world cup 02
prince william kate middleton world cup 03
prince william kate middleton world cup 04
prince william kate middleton world cup 05
prince william kate middleton world cup 06
prince william kate middleton world cup 07
prince william kate middleton world cup 08
prince william kate middleton world cup 09
prince william kate middleton world cup 10
prince william kate middleton world cup 11
prince william kate middleton world cup 12
prince william kate middleton world cup 13
prince william kate middleton world cup 14
prince william kate middleton world cup 15
prince william kate middleton world cup 16
prince william kate middleton world cup 17
prince william kate middleton world cup 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate Middleton, Prince William, The Crown

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr