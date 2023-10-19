Top Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Thu, 19 October 2023 at 11:03 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Pulls Off White & Red Combo While Supporting Friend Jessica Seinfeld's Good+ Foundation

Sarah Jessica Parker Pulls Off White & Red Combo While Supporting Friend Jessica Seinfeld's Good+ Foundation

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a white coat over a red dress for her appearance at the Good+Foundation’s A Very Good+ Night of Comedy 2023 benefit gala.

The Sex and the City actress was one of the many stars in attendance at the comedy event and fundraiser on Wednesday night (October 18) at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Good+Foundation, founded by Jessica Seinfeld, is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family.

Jessica‘s husband Jerry Seinfeld performed at the event alongside Amy Schumer, Ronny Chieng, and Kevin Hart.

Some of the other celebs in attendance at the event included Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Debra Messing, and Amy‘s husband Chris Fischer, among others.

“In 2022, we served 275,000 families and distributed $12,466,296 worth of goods. So far this year, we have received recognition from the Congressional Dads Caucus for our innovative fatherhood approach, and surpassed $100 million in donated goods. This event celebrates our progress and reaffirms the importance of Good+ Foundation’s programming and investment in families in the face of rising need,” Jessica told Variety.

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 01
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 02
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 03
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 04
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 05
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 06
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 07
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 08
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 09
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 10
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 11
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 12
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 13
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 14
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 15
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 16
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 17
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 18
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 19
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 20
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 21
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 22
sarah jessica parker amy schumer good foundation 23

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, Debra Messing, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Sarah Jessica Parker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images