Sarah Jessica Parker Pulls Off White & Red Combo While Supporting Friend Jessica Seinfeld's Good+ Foundation

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a white coat over a red dress for her appearance at the Good+Foundation’s A Very Good+ Night of Comedy 2023 benefit gala.

The Sex and the City actress was one of the many stars in attendance at the comedy event and fundraiser on Wednesday night (October 18) at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Good+Foundation, founded by Jessica Seinfeld, is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family.

Jessica‘s husband Jerry Seinfeld performed at the event alongside Amy Schumer, Ronny Chieng, and Kevin Hart.

Some of the other celebs in attendance at the event included Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Debra Messing, and Amy‘s husband Chris Fischer, among others.

“In 2022, we served 275,000 families and distributed $12,466,296 worth of goods. So far this year, we have received recognition from the Congressional Dads Caucus for our innovative fatherhood approach, and surpassed $100 million in donated goods. This event celebrates our progress and reaffirms the importance of Good+ Foundation’s programming and investment in families in the face of rising need,” Jessica told Variety.