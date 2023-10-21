Top Stories
Sat, 21 October 2023

Travis Scott Pauses Performance to Defend Fan Getting Kicked Out Off His 'Circus Maximus Tour'

Travis Scott made it very clear that he had his fans’ backs during a recent performance on his Circus Maximus Tour.

The 32-year-old rapper was performing in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday (October 18) when he stopped the show to stand up for a fan who was about to get kicked out of the venue after she seemingly jumped on one of the barriers.

A clip of the interaction is going viral.

Check out what Travis Scott had to say…

The clip, which popped up on TikTok, sees Travis stop in the middle of a song to call out the security guard. You can see that the guard had grabbed a woman, who fell to the ground.

“Hold on. One thing you not gonna do, you not gonna kick a fan out. You not gonna do that, brother. You’re not gonna do that,” Travis asserted. “You back up. You back up, brother. She’s just enjoying herself. You back the f-ck up. Let her just have a good time,”

He continued, adding, “That’s a female. You don’t grab a female like that, okay?”

Check out the setlist for Travis‘ tour!

