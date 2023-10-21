Travis Scott Pauses Performance to Defend Fan Getting Kicked Out Off His 'Circus Maximus Tour'

Travis Scott made it very clear that he had his fans’ backs during a recent performance on his Circus Maximus Tour.

The 32-year-old rapper was performing in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday (October 18) when he stopped the show to stand up for a fan who was about to get kicked out of the venue after she seemingly jumped on one of the barriers.

A clip of the interaction is going viral.

Check out what Travis Scott had to say…

The clip, which popped up on TikTok, sees Travis stop in the middle of a song to call out the security guard. You can see that the guard had grabbed a woman, who fell to the ground.

“Hold on. One thing you not gonna do, you not gonna kick a fan out. You not gonna do that, brother. You’re not gonna do that,” Travis asserted. “You back up. You back up, brother. She’s just enjoying herself. You back the f-ck up. Let her just have a good time,”

He continued, adding, “That’s a female. You don’t grab a female like that, okay?”

