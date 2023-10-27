Cameron Diaz Recalls Her Night at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' With Celebrity Besties

Cameron Diaz is dishing on her night at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour with some celebrity besties!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, the 51-year-old actress explained how she ended up attending the concert with Zoe Saldana, Elsa Collins, and Tiffany Haddish.

She also gave the show a glowing review.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

Cameron was at one of Taylor‘s Los Angeles shows in August. “It was amazing,” she said. “You’re like, ‘OK, there you go for three hours.’”

The actress explained that she wanted to go, but wasn’t sure how she was going to score tickets.

“Zoe Saldana is, like, one of my besties,” she said, “We were talking the night before, and she was like, ‘Should we go see Taylor Swift?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I think we should, but how are we ever going to get tickets?’ Then, Elsa Collins calls Zoe the next morning and says, ‘Let’s go.’”

When they arrived at the concert, Tiffany was there, too. She’s a super dedicated Swiftie, according to Cameron.

“She’s like, ‘I love…I love this girl,’” Cameron recalled. “She just goes in on every word. She knows everything. It’s amazing.” She emphasized, “It’s a good time watching a show with Tiffany.”

On Friday (October 27), Taylor released her new album 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which features five new songs.