Fri, 27 October 2023 at 4:38 pm
Good Luck Charlie's Mia Talerico Is All Grown Up in New Video Reunion with Castmates
“On the Way Down” singer Ryan Cabrera and his wife Lexi, who are expecting their first child in December, hosted a Halloween themed Karaoke Night at Planet Hollywood Orlando on Thursday night (October 26). Check out a fun photo below!
Ryan and Lexi Cabrera kick-off Halloween season at Planet Hollywood Orlando
