Is Jonathan Keltz Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Engaged to a Famous Actress!

Jonathan Keltz stars as Spencer in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Christmas By Design and you might be curious to know more about his life, so we’ve got you covered.

The 35-year-old actor has previously starred in the Hallmark movies Fit For a Prince, Once Upon a Prince, and Love at Look Lodge, but he’s best known for playing Leith in The CW’s series Reign.

Jonathan was most recently seen in the Prime Video series Wilderness, which was released back in September 2023.

So, is he single or married?

Keep reading to find out more…

Jonathan has been in a relationship with actress Laysla De Oliveira for the past decade and they got engaged in December 2021.

Laysla is best known for her roles as Dodge in the Netflix series Locke & Key and Cruz Manuelos in the recent Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness. She has also appeared in the movies In the Tall Grass, Code 8, and Needle in a Timestack.

Check out some of the couple’s cute Instagram posts below…