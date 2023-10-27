Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Expos&eacute; Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, &amp; More

9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding &amp; 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors &amp; Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker &amp; Is Not Expecting!

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 6:31 pm

Is Jonathan Keltz Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Engaged to a Famous Actress!

Is Jonathan Keltz Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Engaged to a Famous Actress!

Jonathan Keltz stars as Spencer in Hallmark Channel’s new movie Christmas By Design and you might be curious to know more about his life, so we’ve got you covered.

The 35-year-old actor has previously starred in the Hallmark movies Fit For a Prince, Once Upon a Prince, and Love at Look Lodge, but he’s best known for playing Leith in The CW’s series Reign.

Jonathan was most recently seen in the Prime Video series Wilderness, which was released back in September 2023.

So, is he single or married?

Keep reading to find out more…

Jonathan has been in a relationship with actress Laysla De Oliveira for the past decade and they got engaged in December 2021.

Laysla is best known for her roles as Dodge in the Netflix series Locke & Key and Cruz Manuelos in the recent Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness. She has also appeared in the movies In the Tall Grass, Code 8, and Needle in a Timestack.

Check out some of the couple’s cute Instagram posts below…
Just Jared on Facebook
jonathan keltz with laysla de oliveira 01
jonathan keltz with laysla de oliveira 02
jonathan keltz with laysla de oliveira 03
jonathan keltz with laysla de oliveira 04
jonathan keltz with laysla de oliveira 05

Photos: Getty, Hallmark Channel
Posted to: Hallmark Channel, Jonathan Keltz, Laysla De Oliveira

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images