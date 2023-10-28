Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Pair Short Shorts With Warm Layers During Weekend Outings

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber found the perfect way to get in on cozy fall fashion while it’s still warm in California: The besties and models paired their layers with short shorts to keep cool.

The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder picked up coffee with friends at Community Goods in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 28) wearing a beige trench coat with what appeared to be black shorts.

She finished off the outfit with thigh-high black boots, a large black clutch, chunky jewelry and sunglasses. Hailey even slicked her hair back, which put the focus on her bulky jacket and legs.

Kendall followed a similar style guide while out grocery shopping in Beverly Hills.

She paired an oversized knit sweater in gray and tan with white shorts and tan heeled boots. Kendall even finished off her look with glasses and a similar pair of hoop earrings. She carried a large matching bag and a woven one, which had sunflowers in it.

Earlier this week, the close pals stepped out with a couple other celebrities to celebrate something special. Kendall is also fresh off a trip to NYC where she was with boyfriend Bad Bunny for his SNL appearance.

Scroll through the new photos of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber’s outings in the gallery…