Richest Backstreet Boys Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $45 Million!)

Backstreet Boys hit the music scene over 25 years ago!

The boy band – featuring members AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, and Nick Carter – dropped their debut self-titled album back in 1996.

Since then, the guys have still remained at the top of their game and just recently released a Christmas album, titled A Very Backstreet Christmas, in early October 2022.

We’ve compiled a list of the net worths of each of the Backstreet Boys members and ranked their net worth from lowest to highest. Click through the slideshow to see who made it to the number one spot!

Click through the slideshow to see the Backstreet Boys members’ net worths…