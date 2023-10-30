Flavor Flav Responds to His Viral National Anthem Performance - Exclusive

Flavor Flav went viral after performing the National Anthem at the recent Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, and he’s speaking out about the moment.

The 64-year-old rapper stepped onto the court at Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Sunday night (October 29) to perform the song before the Bucks faced off against the Atlanta Hawks.

His rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” attracted a great deal of attention online with many proclaiming themselves fans. Others were curious about why Flavor Flav was selected for the performance.

He opened up about the opportunity in an exclusive statement shared with Just Jared!

Head inside to see what Flavor Flav had to say about his performance…

“It may seem odd for Flavor Flav, a member of Public Enemy to do the National Anthem,” the hitmaker said. “But I had family that fought in World War 2. My dad was in the army. They fought for the land that we live on, and some of them didn’t make it back.”

Flavor Flav continued, saying, “So when I was singing it, I was thinking about them and the advancements we have made in our community that I can perform the national anthem. I was happy I did it!”

Earlier this year the rapper celebrated his sobriety. He also reunited with a former collaborator to debut a new song.

Revisit Flavor Flav’s National Anthem performance below…