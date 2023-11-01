Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2023 at 2:50 am

Jon Hamm Plays Tennis with Friends on Halloween Morning

Jon Hamm Plays Tennis with Friends on Halloween Morning

Jon Hamm is kicking off Halloween at the tennis courts.

The 52-year-old Mad Men and The Morning Show actor played a few matches of tennis with a group of friends on Tuesday morning (October 31) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

For his outing, Jon wore a light green Adidas T-shirt, dark green shorts, white sneakers, and a blue baseball hat.

Earlier in the month, Jon and wife Anna Osceola joined a ton of other stars at the grand opening of Las Vegas’ super cool new venue The Sphere.

If you missed it, Jon recently got called out by one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Find out by who and why.
