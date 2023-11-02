A New Leader Emerges in 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Teaser Trailer & Stills

Top Stories
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has a first look!

The franchise’s newest installment follows 2011′s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2014′s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and 2017′s War for the Planet of the Apes.

A teaser trailer, plus a first poster and set of stills from the movie were released on Thursday (November 2).

The action-packed trailer provides a captivating initial look at the world after Caesar’s reign as a new leader emerges.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic, franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

Starring in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy.

The movie will release in theaters on May 24, 2024.

Watch the trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes below and view the full poster and stills in the gallery…
Photos: 20th Century Studios
