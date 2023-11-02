Kardashian/Jenner Family Personal Assistants (Both Past & Present): Why They Quit, Who Was Fired, What Will Get You Sued, & More!
The Kardashian/Jenner family each have their own personal or executive assistants, and they can sometimes be seen on screen during Keeping Up with the Kardashians or The Kardashians on Hulu.
Well, we’re breaking down some of the assistants who work or previously worked for the famous family. If they quit, we’re breaking down the reasons why!
Keep reading for all the tea, past and present…