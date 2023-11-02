Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2023 at 12:40 pm

Ben Platt & Beanie Feldstein Meet Up for Walk Around NYC

Ben Platt & Beanie Feldstein Meet Up for Walk Around NYC

Longtime friends Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein are enjoying a day out together.

The Dear Evan Hansen actor and the Funny Girl actress, both 30, met up for a walk around the neighborhood together on Wednesday afternoon (November 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Platt

For their outing, Ben bundled up in an fuzzy, orange plaid jacket over a green hoodie paired with black pants while Beanie wore a fuzzy cream-colored jacket paired with coordinating pants.

Earlier this year, Beanie married longtime love Bonnie Chance Roberts and they had a lot of celebrity friends in attendance at their wedding!

In a recent interview, Ben and fiancé Noah Galvin opened up about their own wedding plans and explained why they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle.
Photos: Backgrid USA
