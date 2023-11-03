Blac Chyna Compares Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian & Tyga, Responds to Question About the Kardashian Family

Blac Chyna, who is now going by her birth name Angela White, weighed in on where she stands with the fathers of her children in a new interview.

The 35-year-old celebrity shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian and son King with rapper Tyga. While speaking to Today, she compared her relationship with the two men.

Notably, the interview took place days before a big court revelation likely changed her relationship with one of them.

She also was asked about her relationship with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which has been strained in the past and even led to a legal battle. You’ll be curious to see what she had to say.

