Kourtney Kardashian Rumored to Have Given Birth, TMZ Reveals All the Clues

Travis Kelce Provides Latest Update On Taylor Swift Relationship Following Report About Safety Concerns

Jacob Elordi Addresses Comparisons to Austin Butler, Talks Controversial Portrayal of Elvis in 'Priscilla'

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Fri, 03 November 2023 at 3:44 pm

Blac Chyna Compares Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian & Tyga, Responds to Question About the Kardashian Family

Blac Chyna Compares Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian & Tyga, Responds to Question About the Kardashian Family

Blac Chyna, who is now going by her birth name Angela White, weighed in on where she stands with the fathers of her children in a new interview.

The 35-year-old celebrity shares daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian and son King with rapper Tyga. While speaking to Today, she compared her relationship with the two men.

Notably, the interview took place days before a big court revelation likely changed her relationship with one of them.

She also was asked about her relationship with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which has been strained in the past and even led to a legal battle. You’ll be curious to see what she had to say.

Scroll through the slideshow to see what Blac Chyna had to say…

