Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Travis Barker Revealed the Meaning of His & Kourtney Kardashian's Baby's Name Back in July

BravoCon 2023 Recap: 10 Biggest Moments (So Far!) You Missed If You Didn't Attend!

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

Sat, 04 November 2023 at 7:01 pm

Billie Eilish Hosts Star-Studded Party with Gucci to Celebrate Her New Campaign

Billie Eilish Hosts Star-Studded Party with Gucci to Celebrate Her New Campaign

Billie Eilish is the star of Gucci‘s new The Horsebit 1955 in Demetra campaign and she celebrated the ad with a star-studded party!

The Grammy-winning singer hosted an intimate cocktail party with the brand at plant-based restaurant Nic’s on Beverly on Friday night (November 3) in Los Angeles.

Guests at the party included Jessica Chastain, Elliot Page, and all of the celebs photographed inside the post.

In support of the campaign and event, Gucci has made a significant donation to Support+Feed, an intersectional nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish’s mother, which is dedicated to combating climate crisis and food insecurity by working toward an equitable, plant-based food system.

Head inside to check out all of the celebs in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs at the party…

Billie Eilish at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Billie Eilish

Claudia Sulewski at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Claudia Sulewski

Daisy Edgar-Jones at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno

Iris and Maude Apatow at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Iris and Maude Apatow

Comedian Jes Tom at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Comedian Jes Tom

Jodie Comer at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Jodie Comer

Jodie Turner-Smith at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Jodie Turner-Smith

Julia Garner at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Julia Garner

Mark Foster at Billie Eilish Gucci event

Mark Foster
Photos: Courtesy of Getty for Gucci
