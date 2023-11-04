Billie Eilish Hosts Star-Studded Party with Gucci to Celebrate Her New Campaign

Billie Eilish is the star of Gucci‘s new The Horsebit 1955 in Demetra campaign and she celebrated the ad with a star-studded party!

The Grammy-winning singer hosted an intimate cocktail party with the brand at plant-based restaurant Nic’s on Beverly on Friday night (November 3) in Los Angeles.

Guests at the party included Jessica Chastain, Elliot Page, and all of the celebs photographed inside the post.

In support of the campaign and event, Gucci has made a significant donation to Support+Feed, an intersectional nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by Maggie Baird, Billie Eilish’s mother, which is dedicated to combating climate crisis and food insecurity by working toward an equitable, plant-based food system.

Billie Eilish

Claudia Sulewski

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno

Iris and Maude Apatow

Comedian Jes Tom

Jodie Comer

Jodie Turner-Smith

Julia Garner