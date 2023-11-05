Top Stories
Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned &amp; What Roles They Wanted

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 11:42 am

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Continue Here »

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 2023 New York City Marathon is happening now!

The event is taking place on Sunday (November 5) in New York City, and it’s the 52nd edition of the race.

The annual NYC-based marathon draws thousands of attendees and participants in the big race. More than 50,000 runners from 150 countries are expected to take part in the event, and tons of celebrities are included in the marathon as well.

This year is no exception, featuring reality TV stars, actors, co-anchors from popular news programs and many more, via New York Road Runners.

Click through to find out who is running the 2023 New York City Marathon…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 New York City Marathon, Amy Robach, Casey Neistat, Harry Hudson, Joe Amabile, Laura Dreyfuss, Luke MacFarlane, Matt James, Nev Shulman, New York City Marathon, Patina Miller, Samantha Judge, Sheinelle Jones, Steve Mesler, t.j. holmes, Zac Clark, Zdeno Chara

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr