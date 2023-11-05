Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 2023 New York City Marathon is happening now!

The event is taking place on Sunday (November 5) in New York City, and it’s the 52nd edition of the race.

The annual NYC-based marathon draws thousands of attendees and participants in the big race. More than 50,000 runners from 150 countries are expected to take part in the event, and tons of celebrities are included in the marathon as well.

This year is no exception, featuring reality TV stars, actors, co-anchors from popular news programs and many more, via New York Road Runners.

Click through to find out who is running the 2023 New York City Marathon…