Sia Surprises Jax at Her Wedding, Performs Viral Singer's Own Song About Her Dad During Father Daughter Dance

Jax got married over the weekend and had a big surprise from Sia!

The 27-year-old “Victoria’s Secret” singer wed her beau Brave Gregg on Saturday (November 4) in Scottsdale, Ariz., in front of 300 guests.

While they had a traditional ceremony, the couple’s reception had a more “Emo color and theme,” and they even had a special performance from Sia, who sang Jax‘s own song “Like My Father” during the father-daughter dance!

“From the get-go we both wanted to throw an Emo-themed reception, we’re both kids at heart, and that led to the decision to go with Emo color and theme throughout the reception,” Brave told People of the reception.

In a video shared to TikTok, when Sia started to sing the song, Jax understandably freaked out before continuing to dance with her dad with her mouth wide open in shock. Check out the video right here!

“Brave is first and foremost my best friend before anything. He’s the Arizona warmth to my New York cold. The patience to my craziness. The calm to my storm,” Jax gushed about her now husband. “He definitely grounds me. We’re polar opposite of each other and that’s how it works. He’s been my stable force over the last few years with everything going on.”

Congratulations to Jax and Brave on their nuptials!!!