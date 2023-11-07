Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2023 at 6:30 pm

Mindy Kaling Says Her Daughter Was Not a Fan of Her Diwali Party Outfit

Mindy Kaling decided to wear pants to a Diwali party… and her five-year-old daughter was not impressed by the choice!

The 44-year-old actress and TV creator co-hosted a celebration with Lion Pose and Dagne Dover on Monday night (November 6) in Los ngeles.

“This is a little bit of an unusual silhouette for an Indian event, and I was really excited,” Mindy told People about her Cherie D outfit.

Mindy said that her three-year-old son Spencer loved her choice of pants, but her daughter Katherine was not a fan of the look.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My daughter, who is very traditionalist, was like, ‘How come you’re not wearing a gown?’” she said. “She saw I was wearing pants and she thought in her mind it was less fancy. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me right now? This is the most fancy I’ve looked in months.’ And she’s like, ‘Pants.’ Phoned it in. She’s hard to please.”

Also in attendance at the party were Mindy‘s The Office co-star Angela Kinsey and the cast of her Netflix series Never Have I Ever, including Darren Barnet, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Janina Gavankar.
