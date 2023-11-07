Teri Copley Posts 19-Minute Video Amid John Stamos' Cheating Claims, Shares Her Side of the Story

Teri Copley is speaking out regarding claims that she cheated on John Stamos with Tony Danza.

The 62-year-old actress and model dated John, 60, from 1984 to 1985.

In his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, John accused Teri of cheating on him with Tony, claiming he found his then-girlfriend in bed with the Taxi actor during their relationship.

Teri shared her side of the story in a 19-minute-long video posted to her YouTube channel on Friday (November 3).

She claimed that Tony‘s car was sitting in her driveway before she answered the door “fully dressed” before John “just shook his head and looked at me like, ‘How could you?’”

Teri explained that she didn’t say anything, rather she looked at her ex and thought, “What do you care?”

She also mentioned that she decided to break up with John after his mother called her and told her that her son had no plans to marry her.

“I remember like it was yesterday,” Teri said. “It was my fault. I was young. I didn’t know how to communicate with him to tell him, you know, your mother told me you didn’t ever want to marry me. We never discussed marriage and I wasn’t, you know, secure enough [or] strong enough to say that to him. So I just left it like that. I left him like that.”

