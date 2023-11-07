Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023

The Richest 'Million Dollar Listing LA' Stars, Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles first debuted back in 2006, putting the Million Dollar Listing franchise on the map.

The show, which follows the professional and personal lives of realtors in the real estate Industry based in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Malibu, isn’t just a hit on its own: it also spawned spin-offs in New York, Miami and San Francisco.

The show’s Josh Altman and Josh Flagg even have their own limited series, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: Josh & Josh, which premiered in 2021.

Appearing on the hit reality show has also had a major impact on each cast member’s businesses.

We’ve rounded up the estimated net worths of every Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member, past and present, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Click through the slideshow to see the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast’s net worths…

