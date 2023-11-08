Richest 'House' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $75 Million!)

Popular medical drama House has just been added to Hulu on Tuesday (November 7)!

The eight-season FOX series centered on Dr. Gregory House, who is devoid of anything resembling bedside manner and wouldn’t even talk to his patients if he could get away with it. Dealing with his own constant physical pain, he uses a cane that seems to punctuate his acerbic, brutally honest demeanor.

While his behavior can border on antisocial, House is a brilliant diagnostician whose unconventional thinking and flawless instincts afford him widespread respect. An infectious disease specialist, House thrives on the challenge of solving medical puzzles in order to save lives.

The series featured quite the cast over the course of it’s run: Hugh Laurie, Robert Sean Leonard, Omar Epps, Jesse Spencer, Lisa Edelstein, Jennifer Morrison, Peter Jacobson, Olivia Wilde, Kal Penn, Amber Tamblyn, Odette Annable and Charlyne Yi.

House has been nominated for many awards and has won several, including the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

We have gathered all of the main cast members of House, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

