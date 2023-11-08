America Ferrera, Mary J. Blige, & Mariska Hargitay Step Out for Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023

The stars are hitting the red carpet in New York City!

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams joined Mary J. Blige and Mariska Hargitay on the red carpet at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held on Tuesday evening (November 7) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Brooke Shields, Chloe Moretz, Millie Bobby Brown, Selma Blair, Ayo Edebiri, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Malin Akerman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lauren Sanchez, Chelsea Handler, Abbott Elementary actresses Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter, And Just Like That actresses Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury, Real Housewives of New York City stars Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan, influencer Olivia Ponton, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, fashion blogger Olivia Palermo, model Aoki Lee Simmons, Girls actress Jemima Kirke, The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham, Tony winner Alex Newell, comedian Amber Ruffin, American angel investor and social media influencer Hannah Bronfman, model Amelia Grey Hamlin, designer Aurora James, model Geena Rocero, comedian Ali Wentworth, Gossip Girl actress Yin Chang, comedian Phoebe Robinson, and She’s Gotta Have It actress DeWanda Wise.

Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton were also in attendance along with Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry.

Comedian Michelle Buteau hosted the event and Maggie Rogers to the stage for a performance.

During the event, Millie was honored with the Global Woman of the Year award by someone very special!

FYI: America is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Mariska is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress. Mary is wearing a dress by Pamella Roland. Ayo is wearing a Prada dress. Brooke is wearing an Halpern dress. Chloe is wearing an outfit by Louis Vuitton. Nicky is wearing a dress by The New Arrivals. Quinta is wearing a Versace dress. Brynn is wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy New York dress and Nicole Rose Jewelry. Olivia is wearing a LaQuan Smith dress. Sarita is wearing a Kallmeyer suit. Amber is wearing a PatBo dress. Amelia is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress. Samantha is wearing an Alexia Maria dress. Ubah is wearing an Et Ochs dress. Kenya is wearing a Gucci dress. Kat is wearing a Kate Barton dress.

