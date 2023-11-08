Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 2:23 am

America Ferrera, Mary J. Blige, & Mariska Hargitay Step Out for Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023

America Ferrera, Mary J. Blige, & Mariska Hargitay Step Out for Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2023

The stars are hitting the red carpet in New York City!

America Ferrera and husband Ryan Piers Williams joined Mary J. Blige and Mariska Hargitay on the red carpet at the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held on Tuesday evening (November 7) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Keep reading to find out more…

Other stars in attendance included Brooke Shields, Chloe Moretz, Millie Bobby Brown, Selma Blair, Ayo Edebiri, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Malin Akerman, AnnaSophia Robb, Lauren Sanchez, Chelsea Handler, Abbott Elementary actresses Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter, And Just Like That actresses Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury, Real Housewives of New York City stars Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan, influencer Olivia Ponton, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, fashion blogger Olivia Palermo, model Aoki Lee Simmons, Girls actress Jemima Kirke, The Vampire Diaries actress Kat Graham, Tony winner Alex Newell, comedian Amber Ruffin, American angel investor and social media influencer Hannah Bronfman, model Amelia Grey Hamlin, designer Aurora James, model Geena Rocero, comedian Ali Wentworth, Gossip Girl actress Yin Chang, comedian Phoebe Robinson, and She’s Gotta Have It actress DeWanda Wise.

Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton were also in attendance along with Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry.

Comedian Michelle Buteau hosted the event and Maggie Rogers to the stage for a performance.

During the event, Millie was honored with the Global Woman of the Year award by someone very special!

FYI: America is wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress. Mariska is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress. Mary is wearing a dress by Pamella Roland. Ayo is wearing a Prada dress. Brooke is wearing an Halpern dress. Chloe is wearing an outfit by Louis Vuitton. Nicky is wearing a dress by The New Arrivals. Quinta is wearing a Versace dress. Brynn is wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy New York dress and Nicole Rose Jewelry. Olivia is wearing a LaQuan Smith dress. Sarita is wearing a Kallmeyer suit. Amber is wearing a PatBo dress. Amelia is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress. Samantha is wearing an Alexia Maria dress. Ubah is wearing an Et Ochs dress. Kenya is wearing a Gucci dress. Kat is wearing a Kate Barton dress.

Click through the gallery for 80+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
stars at glamour women of the year awards 01
stars at glamour women of the year awards 02
stars at glamour women of the year awards 03
stars at glamour women of the year awards 04
stars at glamour women of the year awards 05
stars at glamour women of the year awards 06
stars at glamour women of the year awards 07
stars at glamour women of the year awards 08
stars at glamour women of the year awards 09
stars at glamour women of the year awards 10
stars at glamour women of the year awards 11
stars at glamour women of the year awards 12
stars at glamour women of the year awards 13
stars at glamour women of the year awards 14
stars at glamour women of the year awards 15
stars at glamour women of the year awards 16
stars at glamour women of the year awards 17
stars at glamour women of the year awards 18
stars at glamour women of the year awards 19
stars at glamour women of the year awards 20
stars at glamour women of the year awards 21
stars at glamour women of the year awards 22
stars at glamour women of the year awards 23
stars at glamour women of the year awards 24
stars at glamour women of the year awards 25
stars at glamour women of the year awards 26
stars at glamour women of the year awards 27
stars at glamour women of the year awards 28
stars at glamour women of the year awards 29
stars at glamour women of the year awards 30
stars at glamour women of the year awards 31
stars at glamour women of the year awards 32
stars at glamour women of the year awards 33
stars at glamour women of the year awards 34
stars at glamour women of the year awards 35
stars at glamour women of the year awards 36
stars at glamour women of the year awards 37
stars at glamour women of the year awards 38
stars at glamour women of the year awards 39
stars at glamour women of the year awards 40
stars at glamour women of the year awards 41
stars at glamour women of the year awards 42
stars at glamour women of the year awards 43
stars at glamour women of the year awards 44
stars at glamour women of the year awards 45
stars at glamour women of the year awards 46
stars at glamour women of the year awards 47
stars at glamour women of the year awards 48
stars at glamour women of the year awards 49
stars at glamour women of the year awards 50
stars at glamour women of the year awards 51
stars at glamour women of the year awards 52
stars at glamour women of the year awards 53
stars at glamour women of the year awards 54
stars at glamour women of the year awards 55
stars at glamour women of the year awards 56
stars at glamour women of the year awards 57
stars at glamour women of the year awards 58
stars at glamour women of the year awards 59
stars at glamour women of the year awards 60
stars at glamour women of the year awards 61
stars at glamour women of the year awards 62
stars at glamour women of the year awards 63
stars at glamour women of the year awards 64
stars at glamour women of the year awards 65
stars at glamour women of the year awards 66
stars at glamour women of the year awards 67
stars at glamour women of the year awards 68
stars at glamour women of the year awards 69
stars at glamour women of the year awards 70
stars at glamour women of the year awards 71
stars at glamour women of the year awards 72
stars at glamour women of the year awards 73
stars at glamour women of the year awards 74
stars at glamour women of the year awards 75
stars at glamour women of the year awards 76
stars at glamour women of the year awards 77
stars at glamour women of the year awards 78
stars at glamour women of the year awards 79
stars at glamour women of the year awards 80
stars at glamour women of the year awards 81
stars at glamour women of the year awards 82
stars at glamour women of the year awards 83

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alex Newell, Ali Wentworth, Amber Ruffin, Amelia Gray Hamlin, America Ferrera, AnnaSophia Robb, aoki lee simmons, Aurora James, Ayo Edebiri, Brooke Shields, Brynn Whitfield, Chelsea Clinton, Chelsea Handler, DeWanda Wise, Geena Rocero, Hannah Bronfman, Hillary Clinton, Jemima Kirke, Karen Pittman, Kat Graham, kenya moore, Lauren Sanchez, Lisa Ann Walter, Maggie Rogers, Malin Akerman, Mary J Blige, Michelle Buteau, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicky Hilton, Olivia Palermo, Olivia Ponton, Phoebe Robinson, Quinta Brunson, Ryan Piers Williams, Samantha Barry, Sarita Choudhury, Selma Blair, Ubah Hassan, Yin Chang

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr