ABC Reveals Fate of Spinoff Shows 'The Rookie: Feds' & 'The Good Lawyer'

Two spinoff series at ABC have met their fate on the network.

The Rookie: Feds and The Good Lawyer were both first introduced on their respective flagship shows, The Rookie and The Good Doctor.

While Feds aired one season so far, The Good Lawyer only had a backdoor pilot and was not yet picked up to series, and now we know whether or not ABC will continue with the spinoffs.

Per Variety, ABC has decided not to renew the Niecy Nash-starring The Rookie: Feds, and they have also decided not to pickup The Good Lawyer, which was to star Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.

The news comes less than a day after the SAG-AFTRA strike came to an end following a historic 118 days on the picket lines.

