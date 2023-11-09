Top Stories
Thu, 09 November 2023 at 10:51 pm

Johnny Ruffo Dead at 35 - 'Home & Away' Actor Passes Away

Johnny Ruffo, an Australian singer and actor, has tragically passed away at the young age of 35.

The late entertainer was best known for being a finalist on season three of The X Factor Australia, winning season 12 of Dancing With the Stars Australia, and then starring in the soap opera series Home and Away for three years.

Back in 2017, Johnny underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor and he was diagnosed with brain cancer a week later. He sadly lost his battle with cancer on Friday (November 10), his family announced in a statement.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors,” the family said.

The statement continued, “He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give. We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy ❤️.”

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Johnny’s loved ones during this difficult time.

So many celebrities have sadly died in 2023.

