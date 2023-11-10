Shania Twain Issues First Statement After Tour Bus Crash Left Crew Members Injured

Shania Twain issued her first public statement after several members of her crew were hospitalized following a tour bus crash this week.

The 58-year-old country music icon was not on the bus when it was involved in an accident on the highway in Canada on Wednesday (November 8). Thankfully everyone involved survived.

As her team continues to heal, Shania took to social media to respond to the outpouring of love and support that they have received.

“First and foremost my touring family are safe,” Shania wrote in an update on her Instagram story. “Anyone needing medical care is receiving great support. The local community and every single crew person has been phenomenal in the face of a very scary scenario.”

She concluded, writing, “Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same!”

We are so very glad that everyone is safe and recovering!

