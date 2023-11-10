Keke Palmer's Mother Sharon Slams Darius Jackson's Brother, Defends Daughter Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer‘s mother Sharon Palmer is sticking up for her daughter on Instagram.

If you didn’t know, the 30-year-old actress split from Darius Jackson in October and filed a restraining order against him.

Keke says their relationship ended “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted.” She is asking the court for sole custody of their baby son, Leodis.

The Alice star accused her ex of destroying her personal property, hitting her, preventing her from driving away, trespassing, and more.

Darius‘ brother Sarunas Jackson then condemned abuse in a since-deleted tweet, but it was unclear whether he was addressing his brother or Keke. He wrote vaguely, “The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life…Abuses almost everyone.”

Now, Keke‘s mother is responding to those comments and calling him out.

In a Thursday (November 9) Instagram video, Sharon began, “I’ve never done anything like this but…I can’t help myself.”

She called Sarunas‘ tweet “ridiculous.”

“I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, ‘Well, I used to be like that too,’” Keke‘s mother claimed. “So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f–kboy in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his brother.”

She added, “He don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No. You’re a f–kboy, and you’re part of the problem.”

Sharon defended Keke in her caption.

“I dare you , mess with my family,” she wrote. “Family means everything to me ! you and your family act like sociopaths and like the world can’t see it. you are phony ! and i saw you from day one , my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. i won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE !”

Darius recently issued his first comment following the abuse allegations.