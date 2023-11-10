Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2023 at 10:06 am

The Richest Stars of 'Glee', Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Richest Stars of 'Glee', Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Discover the net worth of the talented cast members from the musical comedy TV series, Glee!

The iconic show, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, first aired on FOX in May of 2009 and continued its run until March of 2015.

Following the lives of New Directions glee club members and their teachers at William McKinley High School, the series not only gained huge TV success but also had a massive impact on the music industry with millions of single and album sales, live concerts, and concert films.

Although the show has ended, the cast members have gone on to achieve great things in their careers and accumulate impressive wealth.

We have compiled a ranking of the main cast of Glee, from the lowest to the highest estimated net worth.

Find out now which Glee star is the richest…

Photos: Getty
