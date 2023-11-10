Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Nominations - Full List Revealed! Music's Leading Ladies Get a Lot of Recognition

Keke Palmer Provides Photographic Evidence of Darius Jackson's Alleged Abuse Alongside Chilling Description

Swifties Think Taylor Swift Made a Big Revelation About Travis Kelce Onstage at the 'Eras Tour'

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 5:51 pm

Troye Sivan Shares Emotional Reaction to His First & Second Grammy Nominations

Troye Sivan is reacting to his first and second Grammy nominations.

On Friday (November 10), the 28-year-old Australian singer earned two 2024 Grammys nominations for his single “Rush” – Best Pop Dance/Recording and Best Music Video.

Following the exciting news, he took to Instagram to respond with an emotional photo dump and caption.

Troye shared a tweet announcing the nominations, a screenshot of him celebrating with a friend on FaceTime, and a few close-up selfies with his hand over his face and on his head in happy disbelief.

“I can’t even think,” the “Got Me Started” singer began his caption. “My first GRAMMY nomination…and second. A life long dream, no joke. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING thank you @recordingacademy.”

Troye also posted a photo of himself as a toddler on his Instagram Story and wrote, “I WISH I COULD TELL YOUUUUU.”

He recently opened up about his gender identity after filming his “One Of Your Girls” music video in drag.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Grammys, Music, Troye Sivan

Getty Images