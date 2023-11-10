Troye Sivan Shares Emotional Reaction to His First & Second Grammy Nominations

Troye Sivan is reacting to his first and second Grammy nominations.

On Friday (November 10), the 28-year-old Australian singer earned two 2024 Grammys nominations for his single “Rush” – Best Pop Dance/Recording and Best Music Video.

Following the exciting news, he took to Instagram to respond with an emotional photo dump and caption.

Keep reading to find out more…

Troye shared a tweet announcing the nominations, a screenshot of him celebrating with a friend on FaceTime, and a few close-up selfies with his hand over his face and on his head in happy disbelief.

“I can’t even think,” the “Got Me Started” singer began his caption. “My first GRAMMY nomination…and second. A life long dream, no joke. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING thank you @recordingacademy.”

Troye also posted a photo of himself as a toddler on his Instagram Story and wrote, “I WISH I COULD TELL YOUUUUU.”

He recently opened up about his gender identity after filming his “One Of Your Girls” music video in drag.