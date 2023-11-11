Gordon Ramsay & Wife Tana Welcome Baby No. 6!

Top Stories
Surprise! Gordon Ramsay is a dad again!

On Saturday (November 11), the 57-year-old British celebrity chef and restaurateur announced that he and wife Tana had recently welcomed their sixth child together.

Gordon and Tana, 49, welcomed a baby boy named Jesse James.

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done 👊🏼❤️❤️” Gordon wrote on Instagram, along with several photos after Tana gave birth.

Baby Jesse comes as a big surprise since Gordon never publicly revealed that Tana was pregnant again.

The new baby joins older siblings Megan, 25, 23-year-old twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, 22, and Oscar, 4.

Gordon and Tana have been married since 1996.

In a recent interview, Gordon opened up about his life as a dad.

Congrats to the Ramsay family!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images