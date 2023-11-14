Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 9:35 pm

8 Biggest Moments from Billy Porter's Vulture Festival Chat, Including Revelations About Broadway Casting

8 Biggest Moments from Billy Porter's Vulture Festival Chat, Including Revelations About Broadway Casting

Billy Porter was presented with Vulture’s Honorary Degree during the 2023 Vulture Festival and we’re recapping the biggest moments from his interview.

The 54-year-old Emmy-winning, Grammy-winning, and Tony-winning performer opened up during an interview on stage at the event on Sunday (November 12) at nya Studios in Los Angeles.

Billy opened up with some major revelations about Broadway casting and how he was rejected from a popular show and why he turned down a part in a different show.

Billy also discussed working with Ryan Murphy on Pose, his iconic Oscars outfit, and his thoughts on the public reaction to him being cast as James Baldwin.

Browse through the slideshow for a recap of the biggest moments from the interview…

