Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bring Their Kids to Give Back with Ronald McDonald House Charities

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are making sure their kids know the importance of giving back!

The superstar couple brought their kids Luna and Miles along to participate in a charity day with Ronald McDonald House Charities on Sunday (November 12) at their local Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles.

Chrissy and John shared their favorite family tradition of making Sunday morning pancakes with RMHC families.

“I’m honored to support Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization that helps families with sick children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services around the world. On Sunday, my family and I shared our family tradition of making Sunday morning pancakes with the families staying at our local Ronald McDonald House in Los Angeles. As a father, I understand how important it is to have a support system during hard times, which makes the mission of RMHC one that is close to my heart,” John said in a statement.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the event…