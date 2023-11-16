Joaquin Phoenix & Vanessa Kirby Attend UK Premiere of 'Napoleon' in London

Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby are stepping out for the UK premiere of their new movies.

Joaquin, 49, and Vanessa, 35, posed for photos together while arriving at the premiere of Napoleon on Thursday (November 16) held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

Joining Joaquin and Vanessa at the premiere were their co-stars Ben Miles and Youssef Kerkour along with director Ridley Scott.

Earlier in the week, the stars attended the Paris premiere of Napoleon – and Joaquin had a very special guest in attendance!

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (Phoenix). The film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (Kirby), showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

The movie hits theaters on Nov. 22 – watch the trailer here!

