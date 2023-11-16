Top Stories
10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve &amp; New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve & New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 5:57 pm

Joaquin Phoenix & Vanessa Kirby Attend UK Premiere of 'Napoleon' in London

Joaquin Phoenix & Vanessa Kirby Attend UK Premiere of 'Napoleon' in London

Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby are stepping out for the UK premiere of their new movies.

Joaquin, 49, and Vanessa, 35, posed for photos together while arriving at the premiere of Napoleon on Thursday (November 16) held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

Joining Joaquin and Vanessa at the premiere were their co-stars Ben Miles and Youssef Kerkour along with director Ridley Scott.

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier in the week, the stars attended the Paris premiere of Napoleon – and Joaquin had a very special guest in attendance!

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (Phoenix). The film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (Kirby), showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

The movie hits theaters on Nov. 22 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the UK premiere of Napoleon…
Just Jared on Facebook
napoleon premiere in london 01
napoleon premiere in london 02
napoleon premiere in london 03
napoleon premiere in london 04
napoleon premiere in london 05
napoleon premiere in london 06
napoleon premiere in london 07
napoleon premiere in london 08
napoleon premiere in london 09
napoleon premiere in london 10
napoleon premiere in london 11
napoleon premiere in london 12
napoleon premiere in london 13
napoleon premiere in london 14
napoleon premiere in london 15
napoleon premiere in london 16
napoleon premiere in london 17
napoleon premiere in london 18
napoleon premiere in london 19
napoleon premiere in london 20
napoleon premiere in london 21
napoleon premiere in london 22
napoleon premiere in london 23
napoleon premiere in london 24
napoleon premiere in london 25
napoleon premiere in london 26
napoleon premiere in london 27
napoleon premiere in london 28
napoleon premiere in london 29
napoleon premiere in london 30
napoleon premiere in london 31
napoleon premiere in london 32
napoleon premiere in london 33

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ben Miles, Joaquin Phoenix, Paul Rhys, Ridley Scott, Vanessa Kirby, Youssef Kerkour

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images