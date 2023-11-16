Shakira, Rosalia, & Anitta Arrive in Style for Latin Grammy Awards 2023 in Spain

The stars are stepping out in Spain!

Shakira struck a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday (November 16) in Sevill, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

Other Latin superstars in attendance included Rosalia, Anitta, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Milena Smit, and Kenia Os.

During the awards show, Shakira, Roslia, and Sebastian all took to the stage for performances.

FYI: Shakira is wearing a Harris Reed dress on the red carpet and a Dolce & Gabbana dress during her performance. Rosalia is wearing a Balenciaga dress on the red carpet and a Schiaparelli dress on stage. Anitta is wearing a Dsquared2 dress. Karol is wearing a Balmain dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Milena is wearing a Saint Laurent outfit. Kenia is wearing a Pamela Elizabeth R. Aguila dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of the stars at the Latin Grammys…