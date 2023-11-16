Top Stories
10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve &amp; New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

'The Golden Bachelor' Winner Spoilers: Reality Steve & New TikTok Video Provide Clues!

Thu, 16 November 2023 at 6:30 pm

Shakira, Rosalia, & Anitta Arrive in Style for Latin Grammy Awards 2023 in Spain

Shakira, Rosalia, & Anitta Arrive in Style for Latin Grammy Awards 2023 in Spain

The stars are stepping out in Spain!

Shakira struck a pose on the red carpet while arriving at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday (November 16) in Sevill, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

Other Latin superstars in attendance included Rosalia, Anitta, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Milena Smit, and Kenia Os.

During the awards show, Shakira, Roslia, and Sebastian all took to the stage for performances.

FYI: Shakira is wearing a Harris Reed dress on the red carpet and a Dolce & Gabbana dress during her performance. Rosalia is wearing a Balenciaga dress on the red carpet and a Schiaparelli dress on stage. Anitta is wearing a Dsquared2 dress. Karol is wearing a Balmain dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Milena is wearing a Saint Laurent outfit. Kenia is wearing a Pamela Elizabeth R. Aguila dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 40+ pictures of the stars at the Latin Grammys…
Just Jared on Facebook
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 01
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 02
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 03
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 04
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 05
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 06
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 07
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 08
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 09
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 10
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 11
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 12
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 13
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 14
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 15
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 16
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 17
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 18
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 19
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 20
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 21
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 22
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 23
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 24
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 25
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 26
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 27
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 28
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 29
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 30
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 31
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 32
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 33
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 34
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 35
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 36
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 37
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 38
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 39
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 40
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 41
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 42
shakira rosalia anitta latin grammys 43

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anitta, Karol G, Kenia Os, Milena Smit, Rosalia, sebastian yatra, Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images