Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Wayne’s World actor Dana Carvey has announced the tragic death of his eldest son Dex Carvey.

The news was revealed on Thursday afternoon (November 16) and Dana and his wife Paula released a statement to confirm the devastating loss.

TMZ reports that Dex‘s girlfriend placed a 911 call from a Los Angeles home at around 10pm on Wednesday night (November 15). Dex was reportedly locked in a bathroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old,” Dana and Paula said in their statement.

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things–music, art, film making, comedy–and pursued all of them passionately,” the statement continued. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” Dana and Paula concluded the statement.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to the Carvey family during this difficult time.

We have lost many stars in 2023.