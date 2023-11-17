How Tall is Elizabeth Debicki? 'The Crown' Actress Talks Height of Princess Diana & Reacts to Criticism

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in seasons five and six of The Crown and much has been said about her height in comparison to the real-life figure’s height.

The 33-year-old actress stands taller than her co-star Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles, which has been noticed throughout the media for some time.

Now, Elizabeth is commenting on her height.

For those who don’t know, Elizabeth is 6’3″ while the real Princess Diana was 5’10″.

Dominic is 6’0″ while the real Prince Charles is 5’10″. So, while the two actors should be the same height, Elizabeth is a few inches taller.

“Princess Diana herself was very tall. She was just under six feet, and I think she and Charles were always the same height,” Elizabeth told Vanity Fair, while also pointing out that she was taller when she wore heels.

She added, “There are some famous photos we’ve seen of them where the height has been slightly altered, which has always been interesting to me to look at, from very early on in the relationship.”

In reality, Elizabeth noted “they stood eye to eye, which is kind of beautiful and powerful and aesthetically pleasing to look at.”

“Society still has this very antiquated idea of women needing to be small,” Elizabeth added. “It slightly threatens that unconscious status quo that we still have. I really do feel that is shifting significantly, but that can be ingrained in you as a tall person… You have to do your own work to shake that off and think, I’m allowed to be the height I am, which means…I am allowed to take up as much space as I take up. I don’t have to be smaller for people. But it’s definitely a journey.”

