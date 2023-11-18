Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Co-Host Star-Studded Charity Poker Tournament in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are co-hosting a charity event in Las Vegas!

The couple posed for photos while arriving at the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament on Friday night (November 17) held at Lavo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Ben and Jennifer co-hosted the event with Tao Group Hospitality, to help raise funds for Ben’s Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI). The charity helps local organizations in Congo tackle economic development, women’s empowerment, food insecurity, and sustainability projects.

Other stars in attendance included Jimmy Kimmel, James Marsden, Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni, American Horror Story actress Lily Rabe and partner Hamish Linklater, and The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood.

