Top Stories
Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Rachel Zegler &amp; Josh Andr&eacute;s Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Sat, 18 November 2023 at 10:52 am

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Co-Host Star-Studded Charity Poker Tournament in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Co-Host Star-Studded Charity Poker Tournament in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are co-hosting a charity event in Las Vegas!

The couple posed for photos while arriving at the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament on Friday night (November 17) held at Lavo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Ben and Jennifer co-hosted the event with Tao Group Hospitality, to help raise funds for Ben’s Eastern Congo Initiative (ECI). The charity helps local organizations in Congo tackle economic development, women’s empowerment, food insecurity, and sustainability projects.

Other stars in attendance included Jimmy Kimmel, James Marsden, Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola, Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni, American Horror Story actress Lily Rabe and partner Hamish Linklater, and The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood.

Did you see that Ben stars in a new commercial for Dunkin’ and there’s a rising music star joining him in the ad?!

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 01
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 02
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 03
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 04
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 05
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 06
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 07
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 08
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 09
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 10
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 11
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 12
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 13
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 14
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 15
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 16
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 17
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 18
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 19
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 20
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 21
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 22
ben affleck jennifer lopez charity poker tournamnet in las vegas 23

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anna Osceola, Ben Affleck, Colton Underwood, Hamish Linklater, James Marsden, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Hamm, Kola Bokinni

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images