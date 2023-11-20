Shakira Settles Tax Fraud Case: Statement & Settlement Details Revealed as She Avoids Any Prison Time

Shakira has settled out of court in her tax fraud case that was set to begin today (November 20), meaning she’s avoiding the risk of going to prison.

If you aren’t aware, Spanish authorities accused the 46-year-old “She Wolf” superstar of owing millions in unpaid taxes from between 2012 and 2014, which she had repeatedly denied. Specifically, prosecutors claim she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($15.4 million) in taxes.

Now, Shakira has worked out a deal where she’s been given a suspended three-year sentence. She’s also being mandated to pay a fine in the equivilent of $7.6 million, NBC News reports.

With this deal, Shakira has also released a lengthy statement.

“While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight,” Shakira said, referring to her sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 with ex Gerard Pique.

Her statement continued, “I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love — my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career.”

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others,” she added.

She said that Spanish authorities “pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquility for years at a time.”

Shakira previously revealed why she fought the tax fraud charges for so long instead of taking a plea deal earlier.