Jon Hamm Confirms He's Wearing Fake Pierced Nipples in 'Fargo' Season Five

In the trailer for season five of Fargo, fans went wild when they noticed that the 52-year-old Emmy-winning actor had nipple piercings.

During a recent panel discussion, Jon revealed that he had to wear fake pierced nipples.

“I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples,” Jon said, according Variety.

“The crew doesn’t get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist,” Jon added.

In a recent interview, Jon opened up about getting married to Anna Osceola, wedding planning, why they decided to tie-the-knot, and if they want kids.

New episodes of Fargo air on FX at 10pm ET on Tuesdays and released on Hulu the next day.